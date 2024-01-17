MENTAL RECOVERY

Part of failing is to recover mentally. One training day on a firing range with friends out in the sunny Arizona desert, following a rare but astonishingly good run that I had, Master Shooting Instructor Rob Leatham looked over at me and said with a devilish smirk; “Your accomplishments mean absolutely nothing to me!” We all laughed out loud, but also understood what was equally implied – failure is your best teacher.

The bottom line is that no matter how well you did or what errors you made, that shot is now over. In the words of Japan’s greatest swordsman Miyamoto Musashi; “Do not keep your mind on where you hit. Bring your mind back to the present.” It’s all about what you can do right now. What you do right now is precisely what defines your shooting performance.

If you want to increase your skill, the masters recommend you start failing more in training, find your limitations, expand your comfort zone, and increase your personal understanding of the shooting process.

When you make a mistake, you are offered a valuable training opportunity. One that can increase your comfort zone, teach you how to make smaller and less-frequent errors, and allow you to take home as many nuggets as you can process. All of which will improve your on-demand shooting performance. If you genuinely want to be a better shooter, you owe it to yourself to fail more often.

