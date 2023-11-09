Black Rain's Ion 9

What Is It?

Of course, the aforementioned fore grip might also keep the shooter’s hand from sizzling like crispy bacon while holding a hot barrel — if you happened to fire it fast and often enough to heat things up.

It looks as if it could be a submachine gun — but it’s not. Even worse, it looks as if it could be a dreaded “black gun” — but it’s not.

The test gun has a handsome, earth-toned, non-reflective, olive finish — not black. Okay, okay, the Magpul MOE pistol grip is black, as is the EOTech Holosight mounted on the test gun.

A first glance at a familiar-looking side profile suggests it might be an AR15 — but it’s not that either. The adjustable arm brace resembles an AR15’s 6-position collapsible buttstock — but it’s not, it’s an “arm brace.”

The Black Rain Ordnance Ion 9 is just a semi-auto pistol chambered for 9mm Parabellum.

What? Wait! Did I just say the Ion 9 is not an AR15? If it looks like a duck and quacks like a duck — you’re tellin’ me it’s not a duck?!?

Nope.