Winchester Wildcat

No Litterbox Required

The new, little 4-lb. rifle has been christened, the “Wildcat.” Designed by Winchester, produced in Turkey and sporting a price tag of $249.99, the Wildcat has a very distinct pedigree with design features we have not seen before. It was as if an engineer had been given a blank piece of paper and encouraged to design a rimfire semi-auto to set the industry standard for easy-cleaning, plus be utterly reliable and very accurate.



As it turned out, the Wildcat is the easiest-to-clean rimfire semi-auto I’ve ever handled. Blowback, semi-auto rimfires are naturally dirty little beasts which readily accumulate lubricant, powder and lead residues in the action and in the barrel. The typical fouled bolt and fire control system are not readily accessible for cleaning and barrels, by necessity, must be cleaned from the muzzle. The new Wildcat addresses both problems.



The answer lies in one major assembly that can be removed intact from the Wildcat by merely pushing a red button at the rear of the receiver. The unit, described by Winchester as the “lower receiver assembly,” contains the bolt, trigger, fire control system and even the magazine well. Best yet, once removed, the hole at the rear of the upper receiver housing the magic red button readily accepts a cleaning rod, permitting the barrel to be cleaned from the chamber end, as it should be, to protect the crown.



Carrying the Wildcat cleaning procedure one step further, the unitized bolt assembly can be plucked from the lower receiver assembly, exposing the whole fire control system. So now it’s just a matter of spraying the works with a polymer-safe cleaning solution, digging around a bit with a brush to dislodge the gunk, wiping everything down, adding new lube where needed and slapping the Wildcat back together again.