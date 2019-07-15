The Handy Off-hand Position

Get Set

The photos show examples of off-hand shooting stances but don’t be afraid to modify them. The objective is to be consistent. Sight the rifle in carefully and start shooting off-hand at the 8" steel plate at 100 yards. Make it 50 yards if you are just starting to learn off-hand but get to 100 without undue delay. You want to get to the point where you hit consistently and never – hardly ever – miss at 100 yards.



When you reach this point, the temptation is to reduce the size of the target. Don’t do it. If you are hitting every shot, the majority of your hits are likely in about a 4" circle. Reduce the target to 6" or 4" in diameter and you get slower and more deliberate, which is not the point of off-hand shooting. If there is time to be slow, there is time to find a rest.



Instead, stay with the 8" target but work on getting the shot off more quickly. A shot timer is great if you have one; there are some free timer apps you can use with your smart phone. Start with the rifle held as you might while still-hunting; at the signal bring the rifle up, release the safety and fire. Never sacrifice accuracy, you should still be hitting every shot, just do so without unnecessary delay. Think smoothness and economy of motion — the speed will come.



When you can go from start signal to shot (and hit) in four seconds, you can handle about any practical field situation requiring an off-hand shot. If I’ve kept up my training I can generally get down to two seconds, which is likely no big advantage — sure is fun though!



