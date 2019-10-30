The GAMO Swarm Magnum .22 Caliber air rifle

I’m a terrorist, at least if you would ask the local Tamias striatus (i.e. “eastern chipmunk”). However, you can’t ask them because most are dead — and, let’s be honest; they’re small non-verbal hyperactive rodents.



The damnable little nuisances constantly raid my bird feeders, stuffing all the expensive sunflower seeds into their cheek pouches before stashing them, uneaten, into flowerpots, foundation plantings and even my hot tub enclosure. It’s an everyday routine, at least until my GAMO Swarm Magnum .22. speaks with a stealthy piff.



The .22 caliber pellet, streaking along at 1,300 fps, ruins their day in a big way. The noise isn’t bad either, a serious consideration for those who might be living under the ironclad thumb of a Homeowners Association (my neighbor won’t mow his yard but apparently I’m the neo-Nazi for defending my seeds).



With a very nice adjustable two-stage trigger, 10-shot magazine and included 3-9x40 air rifle scope with rings, this package is a great all-in-one investment for plinkers, competitors — and chipmunk snipers.



www.gamousa.com



