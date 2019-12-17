Trigger Time

Unfortunately, the inimitable clackety-clack sound I heard back in the movie theater was the product of some clever Foley editor’s vivid imagination. Centerfire pistol rounds are invariably noisy. However, my precious bride sat ensconced inside in her favorite chair reading some moldy bit of English literature not 30 meters from where I was hammering away and didn’t even notice. While the gun is not quite comfortable to the unprotected ear up close, it does not sound much like a firearm.



The MP5SD weighs 7.8 lbs. loaded and is beautifully controllable. The rate of fire is a spunky 800 rounds per minute but an experienced trigger finger can drop bursts into a standard silhouette out to 50 meters all day long. Like most suppressed firearms, the smoky gas blowing back into your face will all but asphyxiate you.



The manual of arms is, like the gun, unduly complicated. Lock the bolt to the rear using the non-reciprocating charging handle located at the gun’s left front and extract the empty magazine. Insert a fresh magazine slightly baseplate forward and rock it back until it catches. Then slap the charging handle to drop the bolt over the fresh magazine. The whole process takes a little longer than the same chore on an M4 but you look like a movie star doing it.



It is tough to mount optics. The original HK claw mount will mar the host receiver, weighs a ton, and is more complicated than the space shuttle. It does, however, function beautifully.