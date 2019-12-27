Sling It Up
I subscribe to the line of thought saying a sling to a rifle is as important as a holster is to a handgun. My go-to sling on my carbines and shotguns is the Vickers Sling from Blue Force Gear. The only other items I have added is a SureFire Scout Light in a 45-degree offset mount, and a BCMGUNFIGHTER KAG forward grip.
If you want to find out if your firearm is reliable, regardless of type, there is no better proving ground than a high-round count training course. In such courses, I appreciate a light, fast handling rifle and the reduced weight does not leave you exhausted after a long day on the range. I can appreciate adding items if your mission calls for it, but at the end of the day ounces equals pounds.