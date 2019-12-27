Lighten Up

One thing appealing to many is the lower weight of polymers compared to steel. The full-size GLOCK 17 weights 22 oz. empty. Compare it to two popular handguns used during the time the GLOCK was introduced: the 4" Smith & Wesson Model 19 at 26 oz. empty and a standard 1911 at 40 oz. empty.



It was only a matter of time before the receivers of long guns — particularly AR-15-type rifles — were made of polymer.



One of these is the ROBAR PolymAR-15. Although ROBAR has unfortunately just gone out of business, the PolymAR-15 used here as an example is indicative of the genre. Most polymer AR-15s weigh approximately one or two pounds less than a standard version with aluminum receivers. Additionally, because the parts are made in an insert molding process (not the same as injection molding), with a cycle time of around a minute, they are less expensive than a firearm that requires more time and the expense of machining. The cost reduction is usually passed on to the consumer.



On most of the polymer rifles I have seen there is no useless forward assist (FA) on the upper receiver. I say “useless” because I have never personally seen a problem solved by using the FA, but I have seen problems further exacerbated by using it. If a round doesn’t chamber easily, there’s a reason, and beating on the FA is not likely to produce positive results.