Hunting With Gibbs

Into Rough Country

The Gibbs merited a hunt in storied elk country, so I booked a pack trip with Bill Perry’s Hidden Creek Outfitters into Wyoming’s Thorofare drainage. The prospect of hunting the Thorofare was heady indeed. Then, short weeks before pack-in, I broke my ankle. Graciously, Bill agreed to re-schedule, as reports came of giant bulls flocking off the peaks ahead of early snows. Mules plodded the 26 miles to trailhead under tons of meat. Massive antlers arced over packsaddles to hook brush on both sides, beam tips brushing fetlocks.



I healed, readied the Gibbs and a year later swung into the saddle, jacket off under Indian-summer skies. Bulls wouldn’t migrate early this September. Drainages thick with grizzly tracks led us to wall tents under vaulting crags. For three days, I poked through thickets just under the rims, glassing scattered herds. A raghorn 5-point looked me over. I left him alone to grow up. On a hunch, I climbed the same ridge next morning.



Dawn was a titanium tinge when a bull brayed far above me. On steep trails I scrambled toward him. Then a twig snapped. Antlers flickered. My crosswire found a slot, high on rib. Hit but not dead! My follow-up left as scree underfoot gave way, the muzzle raking sky as I windmilled to stay upright. Again the bolt flicked home. Bang! A perfect call. Two Speers were suddenly too much. The 6-point collapsed.



My Springfield had proved good company on the elk trails. More than a tool, it’s a link to another era, to people, events and places erased by time but tangible still in the heft of my 03A3. Thumbing a .30 Gibbs into the well, I’m no better able to kill an elk than if it were another of the 38 cartridges I’ve used hunting these great animals. Yet the Gibbs has a richer past than most. It makes a hunt memorable, whether a shot comes or not.