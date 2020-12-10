In 1861 Dr. Richard J. Gatling built his namesake invention, the Gatling Gun. The good doctor rationalized if he created a weapon with firepower equal to many soldiers, it would ultimately reduce the number of soldiers needed. This would decrease the size of armies and therefore reduce the number of deaths by combat and disease. Gatling felt his revolutionary weapon would show the futility of war — unfortunately his belief didn’t work out too well.

Yet the hand-crank proto-machine gun is still around. Kenneth Hower of Arkansas City, Kansas is a skilled machinist who likes to challenge himself by building different types of firearms for personal use and his latest project is the well-intentioned gun of Dr. Gatling.