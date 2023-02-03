Veteran Suicide Prevention

Dr. Matthew Miller is the executive director for VA Suicide Prevention for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. In this hard-hitting and instructive episode, he covers how to talk with someone who might be considering suicide, self-help measures and resources for friends, family and veterans themselves.

RESOURCES

Veteran Suicide Help Line: Dial 988, press #1

www. keepitsecure.net

