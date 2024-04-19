EXCLUSIVES: Survival Kit Essentials

Talking Turkey With Ken Byers

GMP #229
Written By Brent Wheat
Ken Byers is one of the most well-known turkey-hunting guides in the country. He sits down with host Brent T. Wheat to talk about their shared love of gobbler hunting, how to get started and a deep dive on guns and loads for longbeards.

• Hooked Hunting, https://www.youtube.com/ @hookedhunting

Have a topic idea or guest you’d like to see in a future episode? Let us know. Email [email protected].

Never miss an episode! Subscribe to our YouTube channel or sign-up for our newsletter to get the GUNS Magazine Podcast delivered straight to your inbox each week.

