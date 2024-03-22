3
Peep Sights: Why Bother?
GMP #226
With Guest Andy Larsson of Skinner Sights
Andy Larsson, owner of Skinner Sights, has probably done more to promote aperture sights than John Moses Browning! In this episode, he explains why peep sights are enjoying a renaissance, why they’re “magic,” and great tips for using and installing aperture sights.
Have a topic idea or guest you’d like to see in a future episode? Let us know. Email [email protected].
EPISODE SPONSOR
The GUNS Magazine Podcast is presented by 4Patriots.
Prepare for the ‘just-in-case’ with delicious and long-lasting emergency food kits from 4Patriots. These survival meals will give your family the energy they need to get through an emergency. Our survival food kits infuse a combination of taste and shelf-life, making them perfect for any situation. Visit www.4Patriots.com/GUNMAG for free shipping and to check out today’s great deals!
—
Never miss an episode! Subscribe to our YouTube channel or sign-up for our newsletter to get the GUNS Magazine Podcast delivered straight to your inbox each week.