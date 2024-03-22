EXCLUSIVES: Survival Kit Essentials

Peep Sights: Why Bother?
GMP #226

With Guest Andy Larsson of Skinner Sights
Written By Brent Wheat
3
; .

Apple Google Spotify YouTube Amazon iHeart

 

Andy Larsson, owner of Skinner Sights, has probably done more to promote aperture sights than John Moses Browning! In this episode, he explains why peep sights are enjoying a renaissance, why they’re “magic,” and great tips for using and installing aperture sights.

Have a topic idea or guest you’d like to see in a future episode? Let us know. Email [email protected].

EPISODE SPONSOR

The GUNS Magazine Podcast is presented by 4Patriots.

Prepare for the ‘just-in-case’ with delicious and long-lasting emergency food kits from 4Patriots. These survival meals will give your family the energy they need to get through an emergency. Our survival food kits infuse a combination of taste and shelf-life, making them perfect for any situation. Visit www.4Patriots.com/GUNMAG for free shipping and to check out today’s great deals!

Never miss an episode! Subscribe to our YouTube channel or sign-up for our newsletter to get the GUNS Magazine Podcast delivered straight to your inbox each week.

;
.
3

We think you'd be interested in this, too

The Single...
Every single-action revolver manufactured since 1836 which bears the name Colt, Remington, Ruger, Freedom Arms etc., owe their very existence to Colt’s...
Read Full Article
yellow text on dark background that reads
Peep Sights: Why...
Andy Larsson, owner of Skinner Sights, has probably done more to promote aperture sights than John Moses Browning! In this episode, he explains why peep...
Read Full Article
AGS Brass Case...
At last year’s SHOT Show, I met the Serbian inventor of what I’d argue is the very best semi-automatic case annealer. It handles cases with bases from...
Read Full Article