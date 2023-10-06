There are a lot of misconceptions and myths about the Taurus Judge. In this episode, Roy Huntington talks about why he personally likes the Judges.

Did this make you want to reconsider the Taurus Judge, or are you still a staunch naysayer? Drop us a line at [email protected].

EPISODE SPONSORS

The GUNS Magazine Podcast is presented by 4Patriots.

Keep your essentials safe and cool, even during a power outage, with the 4Patriots Solar Go-Fridge — a revolutionary solar-powered fridge-on-wheels that can protect your food, drinks, and medicine during emergencies.

Visit 4Patriots.com and use code GUNMAG to get 10% off your first purchase of the 4Patriots Solar Go-Fridge or anything in the store.

—

Never miss an episode! Subscribe to our YouTube channel or sign-up for our newsletter to get the GUNS Magazine Podcast delivered straight to your inbox each week.