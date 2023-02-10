EXCLUSIVES: ULTIMATE CCW UPGRADE

Behind The Badge:
Game Warden Stories

With Guest Larry Case
Written By Brent Wheat
0

Larry Case was a conservation police officer (aka “game warden”) in West Virginia starting in the 1970s. As you might imagine, he has countless stories from his time in the field — a few of which he shares in this episode.

0

