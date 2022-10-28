Everything You Want To Know About MOLLE & PALS

It seems so simple but there’s a lot of ways to do MOLLE & PALS gear wrong! In this episode, John Boyette talks about the right and wrong of setting up your load-bearing gear.

EPISODE SPONSORS

The GUNS Magazine Podcast is presented by Kimber.

Kimber Mfg., Inc. is an all-American company that designs and manufactures premium firearms, including 1911s, revolvers, striker-fired carry pistols, rifles and more, for individual, sporting, law enforcement and military markets. You can learn more about Kimber firearms at kimberamerica.com.

The GUNS Magazine Podcast is also supported by Craft Holsters.

Craft Holsters specializes in the production of custom leather holsters for semi-autos and revolvers. Their main mission is to provide any responsible gun owner with a truly custom holster experience at a very reasonable price. Check them out at craftholsters.com/holsters

—

Enjoy the GUNS Magazine Podcast? Rate and leave a review on Apple Podcasts, subscribe to our weekly email newsletters here and send comments to [email protected].