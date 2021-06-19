We’ve all tried it sometime, or at least thought about it. DIY gunstock refinishing is one of those things that seems really simple but the end result is often lacking.

To help the next time you want to breathe new life into an old gun, Host Brent T. Wheat talks with Roy Huntington for his insider tips on the best tools, materials and techniques for refinishing old stocks and grips.

EPISODE SPONSORS

1791 Gunleather — Our appreciation of the Second Amendment fuels our passion for gunleather and its representation of the original patriots of this great nation. 100% Certified American Steerhide, and four generations of professional leather artisans creating the perfect firearm holsters. Carry your firearm with pride knowing that each 1791 Gunleather holster is handcrafted to be the best holster for your firearm. See our full product lineup at 1791gunleather.com.

Established in 1947, Hodgdon Powder Company has grown into the nation’s largest supplier of smokeless, blackpowder and blackpowder substitute propellants. Distributed under the Hodgdon, IMR, Winchester, Ramshot, Accurate, Pyrodex, Triple Seven, Blackhorn 209 and GOEX brands, learn more about and shop Hodgdon powders at hodgdon.com.

RECENT EPISODES

Next: Friday (6/25)

Previous: #84 — Congress & Ammo Shortages

Enjoy the GUNS Magazine Podcast? Rate and leave a review on Apple Podcasts, subscribe to our weekly email newsletter and send comments to [email protected].