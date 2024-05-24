Diddy Didn't Do It ... But He Could Have!

The murder of President John F. Kennedy has been called “The Mother of All Conspiracy Theories.” Who did it and why? While Diddy most certainly didn’t do it, he or nearly anyone else, very well could have. In this episode, American Handgunner Editor Tom McHale and American COP Editor Erick Gelhaus join host Brent T. Wheat to discuss the technical aspects of the assassination.

