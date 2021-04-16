Wayne LaPierre Must Go!



The National Rifle Association’s bankruptcy hearing in Texas started this week and all the organizational ‘dirt’ you’ve heard in the media before now has actually been tendered under oath.

Publisher of The Outdoor Wire, Jim Shepherd and host Brent T. Wheat discuss some of the things revealed in court thus far, including Wayne LaPierre’s safari and yacht “security retreats” — plus numerous reasons why even the most rabid pro-NRA member should grudgingly agree it’s time to clean house on the top floor of NRA headquarters.

