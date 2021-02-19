Don't Fear Recoil!



Newton’s third law of motion states, “For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction.” In the context of firearms, that reaction is called recoil. Yet, seldom discussed, it’s a dirty little secret recoil affects nearly all shooters. And though we’re loath to admit it, ‘kick’ affects accuracy and our ability to hit targets consistently.

Known for their proprietary low-recoil rifle ammo, Host Brent T. Wheat speaks with HSM Ammunition Sales & Marketing Director Boyd Metz about recoil, recoil management strategies and their low-recoil offerings.

