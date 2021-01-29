DIY Gun Refinishing

A follow-up to last week’s “DIY Gunsmithing Tips & Tricks” episode, host Brent T. Wheat again talks to Roy Huntington about one of the most common, yet challenging, home gun projects — refinishing.

Whether you’re planning a hot blue, cold blue, spray-on, water-dipped or Parkerized finishing job, Roy’s done it all and shares his hard-earned secrets to getting the final look you desire.

