DIY Gun Refinishing
GUNS Magazine Podcast #65
Jan 29, 2021
A follow-up to last week’s “DIY Gunsmithing Tips & Tricks” episode, host Brent T. Wheat again talks to Roy Huntington about one of the most common, yet challenging, home gun projects — refinishing.
Whether you’re planning a hot blue, cold blue, spray-on, water-dipped or Parkerized finishing job, Roy’s done it all and shares his hard-earned secrets to getting the final look you desire.
