DIY Gun Refinishing

GUNS Magazine Podcast #65
Jan 29, 2021
Written By Joe Kriz
A follow-up to last week’s “DIY Gunsmithing Tips & Tricks” episode, host Brent T. Wheat again talks to Roy Huntington about one of the most common, yet challenging, home gun projects — refinishing.

Whether you’re planning a hot blue, cold blue, spray-on, water-dipped or Parkerized finishing job, Roy’s done it all and shares his hard-earned secrets to getting the final look you desire.

Get your print or digital copy of American Handgunner‘s DIY Guns Special Edition at fmgpubs.com/store

Like this episode? Let us know at [email protected].

Episode Information
DIY Guns, 2020 – fmgpubs.com/store
DIY Guns 2019 – fmgpubs.com/store

