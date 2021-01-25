DIY Gunsmithing Tips & Tricks

If you’re an inveterate tinkerer and do-it-yourselfer, working on firearms is a natural urge. But don’t worry, you’re not alone. Host Brent T. Wheat talks with DIY gunsmith Roy Huntington about the do’s, don’ts and “never, ever, under any circumstances try these at home” firearm repairs.

Get your print or digital copy of American Handgunner‘s DIY Guns Special Edition at fmgpubs.com/store

Like this episode? Let us know at [email protected].

Episode Information

DIY Guns, 2020 – fmgpubs.com/store

DIY Guns 2019 – fmgpubs.com/store

GUNS Magazine Podcast

Next: Friday (1/29)

Prev: #63 | Firearms Training in the Biden Era

More Interviews: Interview Archive

More Quick Hits: Quick Hit Archive