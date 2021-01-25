DIY Gunsmithing Tips & Tricks
GUNS Magazine Podcast #64
Jan 22, 2021
If you’re an inveterate tinkerer and do-it-yourselfer, working on firearms is a natural urge. But don’t worry, you’re not alone. Host Brent T. Wheat talks with DIY gunsmith Roy Huntington about the do’s, don’ts and “never, ever, under any circumstances try these at home” firearm repairs.
Get your print or digital copy of American Handgunner‘s DIY Guns Special Edition at fmgpubs.com/store
Like this episode? Let us know at [email protected].
