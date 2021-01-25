Enter To Win A SIG Sauer P365 Pistol Prize Package!

DIY Gunsmithing Tips & Tricks

GUNS Magazine Podcast #64
Jan 22, 2021
Written By Joe Kriz
2021
3

If you’re an inveterate tinkerer and do-it-yourselfer, working on firearms is a natural urge. But don’t worry, you’re not alone. Host Brent T. Wheat talks with DIY gunsmith Roy Huntington about the do’s, don’ts and “never, ever, under any circumstances try these at home” firearm repairs.

Get your print or digital copy of American Handgunner‘s DIY Guns Special Edition at fmgpubs.com/store

Like this episode? Let us know at [email protected].

Episode Information
DIY Guns, 2020 – fmgpubs.com/store
DIY Guns 2019 – fmgpubs.com/store

GUNS Magazine Podcast
Next: Friday (1/29)
Prev: #63 | Firearms Training in the Biden Era
More Interviews: Interview Archive
More Quick Hits: Quick Hit Archive

