"Top Secret" Handgun Tips

Shhh, don’t tell anyone! With decades of shooting experience, resident Gun Cranks — Host Brent T. Wheat, Tom McHale and Roy Huntington — share their most helpful handgun shooting tips and techniques. Whether you’re a first-time gun owner or range regular, becoming a better shooter is simple, but not easy, so listen and then get out there and get shooting!

Kimber was founded with the singular purpose of building fine sporting firearms. Modern manufacturing techniques are embraced and used to advantage, but assembly, fit and finish can only depend on practiced hands. There is no compromise in features, materials or performance, because when you demand accuracy, dependability and quality, a Kimber truly is what all guns should be.

