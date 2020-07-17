Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | YouTube

A former motorcycle cop and long-time shooter, hunter and reloader, Jeff “Tank” Hoover is a favorite of GUNS Magazine and American Handgunner readers for his “Think Tank” column and other print and digital features.

Speaking with Host Brent T. Wheat, Tank shares the origin of his nickname, how he transitioned from law enforcement to gun writing and the lesser-known benefit of working the “scrotes and goats” detail. Tank also tells the story of tracking a zebra through the Kalahari desert and how his African safari has “ruined” him.

More Information

Tank’s GUNS Articles: www.gunsmagazine.com

Tank’s AH Articles: www.americanhandgunner.com

