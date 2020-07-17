Enter To Win Savage 110 High Country Rifle Prize Package!

Jeff "Tank" Hoover,
Gun Writer

GUNS Magazine Podcast #37
July 17, 2020
Written By Joe Kriz
2020
2

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | YouTube

A former motorcycle cop and long-time shooter, hunter and reloader, Jeff “Tank” Hoover is a favorite of GUNS Magazine and American Handgunner readers for his “Think Tank” column and other print and digital features.

Speaking with Host Brent T. Wheat, Tank shares the origin of his nickname, how he transitioned from law enforcement to gun writing and the lesser-known benefit of working the “scrotes and goats” detail. Tank also tells the story of tracking a zebra through the Kalahari desert and how his African safari has “ruined” him.

Like this episode? Let us know at [email protected].

More Information
Tank’s GUNS Articles: www.gunsmagazine.com
Tank’s AH Articles: www.americanhandgunner.com

Episode Sponsor
Kimber was founded with the singular purpose of building fine sporting firearms. Modern manufacturing techniques are embraced and used to advantage, but assembly, fit and finish can only depend on practiced hands. There is no compromise in features, materials or performance, because when you demand accuracy, dependability and quality, a Kimber truly is what all guns should be.

www.kimberamerica.com
(888) 243-4522

GUNS Magazine Podcast
Next: Friday (7/24)
Prev: #36 | Quick Hit: Terror at 25 Yards
More: Interview Archive
 

2020
2

We think you'd be interested in this, too

Jeff “Tank”...
A favorite contributor of GUNS Magazine and American Handgunner readers, Jeff "Tank" Hoover shares the origin of his nickname, how he transitioned from law...
Read Full Article
Olamic Soloist
Sometimes a knife grabs your eyeballs and won’t let go. Such is the case with Olamic Cutlery’s Soloist tactical folder. Located in Visalia, California,...
Read Full Article
Gun-Buying Surge...
While almost everybody was focused on the police re-capture of Seattle’s so-called “CHAZ” zone back on July 1 after the six-block area seized by...
Read Full Article