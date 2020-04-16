Best Home Defense Guns

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | YouTube

For a majority of gun owners, firearms are a means of self-defense inside and outside their homes. While compact semi-auto handguns have become the standard for concealed carry, there remains an ongoing debate about the best gun for home defense.

Resident gun cranks, GUNS/American Handgunner Publisher Roy Huntington and Executive Editor Tom McHale, join Host Brent T. Wheat for a roundtable discussion about home defense, including their personal weapons of choice, necessary accessories and other home protection devices.

Also during the conversation, Brent shares a story that gives him goosebumps, Roy describes a product he invented and Tom reveals what he always keeps on his nightstand.

