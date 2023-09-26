What Is The BC Of Dirt?

Acts Of War

Back when I was a kid, before Ballistic Coefficient (BC) had been discovered by anyone aside from Hatcher and his odd social circle, the only ballistics term we knew was “Kentucky Windage.” The only reason we knew the idiom was because Fess Parker, playing Daniel Boone on the Sunday night “Disneyland” program, had mentioned it several times.

The next day, all the guys were casually throwing it around as we committed our usual atrocities on the playground. Since we now had a cool shooting term to use, we applied it to everything. Baseballs at Little League needed more “Caintuck” and any other projectile falling short of the mark likewise was admonished.

We lived right on the outskirts of a small town and a cornfield lay just across the fence behind our neighborhood. This was our wilderness, a couple of hundred acres of rutted rows, which served myriad functions to bored 6th graders, who were essentially allowed to go feral during the summer months. In this field, constantly reenacting WWII battles — Vietnam was still hot and not especially romantic at the time — we schlepped along in our army-surplus steel pot helmet liners, rotten web gear and empty bayonet scabbards.

We were totally un-armed because our parents weren’t stupid. Our BB guns were off limits for “playing army” because everyone knew allowing a group of mischievous young boys to pack any type of heat during such activities was guaranteed to end with someone “getting their eye put out.”

This was the favorite and only warning our parents ever gave before turning us loose on the countryside. No matter if you were fishing the creek, playing war or simply riding your bike, our various parents and grandparents seemed to constantly fret about the prospect of someone coming home with only one eyeball. Personally, I always thought it would be cool to see an eye dangling out of the skull, swinging gently in the summer breeze on the attached nerve — so long as it wasn’t me.

I’m sure eye injuries happened but to this day, all of my boyhood chums retain binocular vision. They’ve got some really interesting scars, but their eyeballs are mostly intact. This is somewhat surprising considering our weapon of choice during the various expeditionary maneuvers was the humble dirt clod.