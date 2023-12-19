Watch Out For The Newsom Amendment!

Speaking Of Elections …

January will see presidential campaigns gaining momentum or displaying the early signs of political fatigue. Don’t forget to keep an eye on other federal and state elections because this is the month when candidates will be floating “trial balloon” proposals to see which ones show sparks that can later become campaign issues.

If you don’t think state lawmakers and members of Congress don’t use their winter-month sessions to launch campaign efforts, you must have skipped high school Civics and Political Science classes. Politicians for whom gun control — or “gun reform” and “gun safety” — is almost a religion will be introducing legislation this month. It would be no great stretch for them to promote or even incorporate Newsom’s 28th Amendment scheme into their own agendas.

Pay attention because the legislature is in session. Ideas fitting comfortably with Newsom’s nonsense might include:

• A training requirement before any firearm may be purchased;

• Including a character reference requirement for obtaining or renewing a concealed carry license, even if you’ve had one for years;

• Allowing access to medical/mental health records for gun purchases or carry licenses;

• Permit-to-purchase requirements.

What can you do to stop this threat in its tracks, should it show up at a state capitol near you? Burn up the phone lines to your state lawmakers.

Write letters. Send emails. Show up at their offices. Pay attention to any attempts to push this idea — that is, take names, find out which districts these lawmakers represent — and make the proponents regret it. Support candidates to run against these people and work toward booting them out in November.

The United States and all of its individual 50 states have constitutions. They are the legal documents, which protect rights and hold government in check; at least, that’s the way it is supposed to work. We may not have a perfect Constitution, but it is better than anybody else’s, so as activists determined to protect every word in those documents, put some energy into it.

Keep your eyes peeled for Newsom to push his proposal. In a statement last summer, the California governor said, “In this country, we do have the power to change things. That power is written into the Constitution and today we’re using it to end America’s gun violence crisis.”

People who support this proposed 28th Amendment do want to “change things,” but only for the worse and only to perpetuate their own power. It won’t end gun-related violent crime and they know it. They’re just hoping you don’t.

Subscribe To GUNS Magazine