Vote Them Out

What’s the Plan?

Here’s an outline — it is up to you and your friends to make it work by smoothing out the fine points to fit your circumstances.

• For the next two months, monitor your state legislature and news from Capitol Hill to identify every anti-gunner in both places. Then, identify their challengers and support them. Target gun grabbers for defeat in November 2024, even if they’re two states away. Gun owners must help one another any way they legally can, and the more anti-gunners you can help defeat, the better.

• Do not fight publicly about any disagreements you may have within your own ranks. Don’t like a vote your usually-agreeable representative made on an issue? Fine, talk to him/her in private and stay off social media with accusations of “treason” or other complaints. Work it out quietly.

• Watch the presidential primary debates. These can be brutal, occasionally boring, sometimes hilarious, always revealing and very educational. Cook up some popcorn and take notes. Remember “Beto” O’Rourke in Texas four years ago, declaring he would come after your AR-15? A lot of people knew immediately his remark was the end of his campaign, even if he didn’t. You can’t say something like that — especially in Texas — and survive politically. These are the moments you need to capture.

It is legal to make campaign contributions, even small ones of $15 or $20, to someone’s campaign who is not your representative or even in your state. Don’t balk by arguing you “don’t want your name on a list.” Bad news: Your name is already on lots of lists, if you pay property taxes, if you’re licensed to drive, if you have a carry permit or license in your home state, if you have a hunting license and if you vote. Instead of hunkering down and pretending to disappear just to avoid your responsibility of citizenship, make the most of it instead.

Remember this also: The majority party always sets the agenda, so make sure the party sympathetic to your rights is in charge. One party is widely known as the “party of gun prohibition.” The other major party is demonized for trying to adhere to the Constitution. Third parties really do not have a chance, at least not yet, and certainly not in 2024. Maybe someday they will, but right now, just remember a third party vote in 1992 gave us Bill and Hillary Clinton.

