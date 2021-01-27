76 Years Later

Our aim for this WWII gun/ammo exercise? Well, it was something we always wanted to try. Namely, a period pistol with period “issue” ammo. Straight wartime stuff all the way around. All my life I’d paid lip service to the glories of the 1911. But in all honesty, most of my experiences along those lines were with high-dollar guns (custom and semi-custom) using high-zoot defensive ammo packed in expensive 20- or 25-round “sampler packs.”

Now it was time to see what happens when the ideal of “what is” collides with “what was.” And a dead-stock issue GI US&S gun with a big old sealed can of “invasion ammo” would, I figured, give me a pretty good picture.

So, what could we expect, velocity and accuracy-wise, while laboring under the handicap of geezer eyeballs, a vintage pistol (with the original half-dip magazine) and a spam can full of steel-cased hardball (the economy wartime blend)?

The results were impressive and enlightening. They totally reaffirmed our faith in our country’s ability to field good stuff in vast quantities back in the day.

First off, the ammo. The average is 820 fps with an extreme spread of 36 fps. No, probably not quite match grade, but pretty gosh-darned good for service ammo pushing eight decades.

The trigger on ours — while not quite equal to a tuned Gold Cup — was plenty fine (and about ideal) for a military pistol: 4-1/2 lbs. and crisp enough for any discerning civilian hobbyist.

I’d like to report silver-dollar sized groups at 25 yards, but it would be a bit much to expect from old eyes, older ammo and a GI gun with sights which are, well … somewhat vestigial. It drove home the fact, at least for me, higher profile sights (not necessarily adjustable ones) constitute the greatest single advancement in the 1911/1911A1 platform.

But the gun itself was fabulous. And, truth be told, a couple or three of those 600-round Spam Cans would still pretty much serve as a Doomsday Backup Ammo Supply for all of us not seriously anticipating the Great Zombie Apocalypse.

I love old WWII-era pistols — Soviet TT-33s, Polish Radoms, Finnish (and Swedish) Lahtis, Brit Hi-Powers and even German P-38s. Heck, I even like Italy’s .380 Model 1934 Beretta.

But this US&S 1911A1 is the coolest, and arguably the most effective, hands down!

