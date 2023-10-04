The Perfect 10: Freedom Arms

Contact

In 1985 I decided to call Wayne Baker and found a most personable man who was willing to trust me with one of his expensive revolvers. He sent me a 10″ Premier Grade .454 which was soon outfitted with silhouette sights. I used it for long-range game, switched to standard sights or a scope for hunting.

Along the way, both Wayne and Dick became special friends. They were men of integrity, honesty, resourcefulness and patriotism representing what America used to be. Wayne was a World War II vet who flew many bombing missions and I don’t know of any man in my lifetime I respected more.

Dick Casull was a firearms genius. Like so many sixgunners before him, and especially those from his generation, Casull looked upon the Colt Single Action as the best vehicle for not just practical shooting but also for experimenting.

Using the first five-shot cylinders, loads utilizing the 250-grain cast bullet attained muzzle velocities of 1,300 fps. Casull wanted more. In the search for more power and above all adequate safety for his .45 Magnum, the answer would have to be to build a new frame. Starting from scratch, Casull built frames from 4140 steel and five-shot cylinders from 4150 steel. Parts were engineered as needed and the then-labeled .454 Magnum became a reality.

Wayne Baker and Dick Casull are both now gone from this vale of tears. As this is written, Wayne had just passed last month at the age of 98. As they say, they are both hard acts to follow.

Over the past nearly 40 years, I have had extensive experience with seven Freedom Arms revolvers set up with this particular barrel length. Let’s take a look at the following examples:

.454 Casull Model 83 — Of all the Freedom Arms sixguns I shot over the past 40 years, this one has probably seen more use than all the rest put together. When I first received the 10″ Model 83 from Wayne Baker, I asked him about loads and he told me it was impossible to hurt this gun when using traditional pistol powders. I took him at his word and although I shot thousands upon thousands of heavy loads, it is still as tight as it was four decades ago.