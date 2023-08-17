The Negligent Discharge

As The Sun Rose …

The incident started, stereotypically, on a beautiful Sunday morning. None of the bosses were around the police station and the mood was relaxed. The streets were calm because the majority of miscreants were still sleeping off the night before. This gave our shift a few hours of relative quiet to complete paperwork, catch up on emails, clean rifles and other administrative tasks, which tend to get put off while the public is actively harming itself.

I was the ranking officer in command at the time and this one single gunshot I’ll describe herein shorted my lifespan by approximately 10 years because I was sure 1) some or all of my coworkers had been killed and 2) Boy-oh-boy, there is going to be a lot of explaining to do. This meant lots of paperwork, interviews, accusations and the inevitable determination everything was my fault even though I wasn’t present when the gun fired.

Preparing to do some paperwork myself on this peaceful morning, I was walking down the long main hallway of the police station and passed the squad room. Inside I saw two of “my” guys — a patrol officer and one of our firearms instructors. They were fiddling with a GLOCK handgun but I gave it no thought whatsoever as the instructor was present and I knew both men to be competent, experienced and trustworthy.

I acknowledged a greeting and headed down the hallway, then turned the corner down another long hallway. At the end, near the locked public entrance to this part of the building, was a gumball machine. I have a long-standing weakness to cheap bubblegum and thought I’d grab a couple of penny’s worth to gnaw on during my administrative chores.

Happily, a bright yellow orb — ersatz “fruit,” my favorite flavor of all time — had just rolled out of the metal chute when I suddenly heard a single loud pop. In the tachypsychia (the concept of time slowing down during a crisis) of the moment, I had the following internal conversation —

Inner Voice #1: “Hmmm, that was an unusual and very loud noise coming within the mostly unoccupied building. It almost sounded like a gun shot.”

Inner Voice #2: “Why yes, I agree. It did sound like a gunshot and came from the general direction of where your two officers were last seen messing with a handgun.”

Inner Voice #1 & #2 in unison: “Hmmmm. I think we can all agree it was most likely … a GUNSHOT!!!”

I immediately sprinted down the empty dark hallway and turned the corner. My heart fell like a broken vase when I saw a whisp of smoke emanating from the doorway to the squad room. Moreover, I heard … nothing. No sounds — not a single cry, scream, admonishment, curse words or anything. It was literally silent as a tomb.

I ran down the 30 feet or so of hallway with all the speed I could muster. During what seemed to be 20 minutes, though actually about three seconds, I rehearsed my immediate-action drills for gunshot wounds and prepared myself to see two of my officers inexplicably deceased from a single gunshot. I even considered the possibility one had intentionally shot the other and was lying in wait, even though I immediately dismissed this idea as I knew both men — and their families — very well.

Skidding around the doorway like a cartoon character, I stopped short and was shocked at the scene I found.