The M2 Carbine

Forgetting The Blaster

However, the selection fire option had not been forgotten. By 1944 reports from battlefields indicated full-auto .30 Carbines would have been an asset. The idea was the carbine should be accurate to 300 yards with aimed, semi-auto fire, with full-auto coming into play in short-range “emergency” situations. Those Japanese “Banzai charges” come to mind.

First needed were magazines with higher capacity. Obviously 15-rounders as standard with semi-auto M1 .30 Carbines were too limited for a full-auto. Thus a 30-round curved one was developed even before full-auto designs have been accepted. By July, 1944, Inland Manufacturing — the largest producer of M1 .30 Carbines — had developed an experimental full-auto designated T4.

Here’s something I did not know, even having been a M1 .30 Carbine fan for over 50 years — 500 T4 “experimental” .30 Carbines were produced along with 8,500 curved 30-round magazines and sent to various military bases for testing. Some were sent to the Pacific Theater of Operations for combat use. By September 1944, the government accepted the Inland modification as the “U.S. Carbine Caliber .30 M2.” Semi-auto .30 Carbines were then classified as Limited Standard.