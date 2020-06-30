On The Ground

Though I never met anyone who didn’t enjoy shooting the carbine, its combat performance record wasn’t all accolades. Three common criticisms leveled were it had trouble holding its zero, its thin sheet-metal magazine was easily damaged and it lacked stopping power. On two of the three counts, it’s clearly guilty as charged. The entire barreled action is secured to the stock by a hook at the rear of the receiver and a band at the front of the handguard — nobody’s definition of rock-solid tight. The magazines are thin and easily dented or bent if dropped. The battlefield solution to this was to discard used magazines whenever new ones could be had.

Was the .30 carbine really a poor man-stopper and brush-bucker as some soldiers claimed? Extreme cold diminished the performance of its ammunition to a degree and you also have to hit the target to stop it, though it’s not too hard to miss with a carbine at longer ranges. Combine a wandering zero with what is essentially a pistol cartridge whose bullet drops a foot at 200 yards — almost four feet at 300 yards — and you can see why the carbine tended to shine at 50 yards or less. Finally, military FMJ bullets are meant to pass cleanly through the body so they aren’t the most efficient killers.

The carbine lacked the brute power of a full-size rifle cartridge to compensate for its 110-gr. FMJ bullet. It’s this last point where I think the complaints about the carbine’s stopping power originate. In my opinion, the .30 carbine cartridge suffered from standing in the shadow of the awesome overkill of the U.S. Army’s M2 ball cartridge, known to us civilians as the .30-06 Springfield — it’s an impossible act to follow!