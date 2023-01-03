The Lefever Nitro Special .410

Two Beats One

Shooting a couple rounds of skeet made me appreciate a few things about a double trigger side-by, something I’d forgotten since shooting my Dad’s Ithaca NID when I was a kid.

Being instantly able to select either your Modified or full choke barrel is, to me, a more useful state of affairs for a field gun than all the screw-in choke tubes you could possibly carry. A serious Sporting Clays competitor wouldn’t agree, but no one has ever accused me of being in this category.

Granted, the advantage is less apparent when working within the pattern/pellet count limitations of a .410 than it would be with a bigger gun, but it’s still nice. At any rate, I’m not sure I’d even want a full choke barrel on a bigger gun — I/C and M being a much more upland-friendly arrangement for a 12 or 20.

But regardless of bore size, if I’m going to deal with two barrels, I want two triggers. I’m not going to be banging out a couple of hundred rounds on clay birds with an O/U or selective trigger side-by anyway.

The other feature I liked was the gun had old-school extractors, not ejectors. Considering the price of .410 ammo — and the desirability of recovering spent hulls — is such that I’m less than enthusiastic about crawling around looking for ejector-tossed empties. From the gun to your vest or belt bag is a pretty good idea, especially if your local skeet range discourages picking your empties off the deck.

My results with Italian-imported “Stars and Stripes” 2 ½” No. 9 loads improved once I gave up my usual low-gun method (I wasn’t familiar enough with the gun for a smooth, effortless mount), so I was obliged to shoulder it before calling for the bird. And I had to resist the temptation to over-muscle the little Lefever flyweight while swinging it. Although I got better after the first two rounds, I still need a couple more to reach my usual “kinda OK” average.

If you find a Nitro Special .410 out there, expect to part with $800 to $2,000 depending, of course, on the condition.

Although we shot nothing but 2 ½” shells through John’s Nitro Special, it will handle 3″ shells. Earlier .410 specimens will take only the short ones, so if this is an issue for you, check first.

Subscribe To GUNS Magazine