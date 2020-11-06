The G43: WWII’s Runner-Up

Self-Loaders On Both Sides

The M1 Garand obviously wasn’t the only semi-auto battle rifle of the Second World War. There were several — the most notable and heavily employed being the Soviet Union’s SVT-38 and SVT-40 and Germany’s G41 and G43.

The Walther-designed G43 was arguably the most successful on the Axis side. Germany’s “other” more revolutionary Sturmgeweher 44 — the select-fire godfather of the “assault rifle” concept chambered to the intermediate 7.92×33 Kurz — is justly credited as groundbreaking. Of course, the STG 44 was late in arriving to all the action. The G/K43 is certainly a more “rifle-like” item in terms of conventional appearance, and classifies as a “battle rifle,” being chambered to a full-length, full-power 7.92×57 cartridge.

It was a substantial improvement over its predecessor, the G41, and featured a redesigned short-stroke piston gas system and weighed about 1-1/2 lb. less. And although the G43 is often referred to by the “G” prefix, the Germans changed things to “K43” in 1944.

By any model designation, the G/K43’s design owed much to the Soviet SVT-40, of which the Germans had tons of captured specimens to inspect. However, aesthetically the G/K43 was arguably sleeker and more attractive than its clubby Soviet counterpart. This isn’t surprising as ergonomics and beauty are seldom associated with Soviet small arms of the period.

The respective cartridges of all three self-loaders — Axis and Allied — represent the most potent of WWII rifle rounds. The M1 employed a 150-gr. .30-06 at 2,800 fps while the G43’s 7.92×57 featured a 198-gr. FMJBT at 2,600 fps. The Soviet 7.62x54R generally propelled a 150- or 181-grain spitzer at 2,800 or 2,600 fps.

We’ll leave it to ballistic obsessives to determine which was the superior number, but all three were in the top-tier of period small arms cartridges.