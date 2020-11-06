The G43: WWII’s Runner-Up

Bells And Whistles
Our particular G/K43 was courtesy of its owner, Edward Komperda. It was in wonderful condition and Edward was kind enough to include several original accoutrements with it — magazines, magazine pouches, oiler, side-mounted sling, etc., but the corker was an original ZF4 4X scope and QD mount.
All the rifles featured a mount rail. According to W. Darren Weaver in his exhaustive, 361-page, lavishly-illustrated Hitler’s Garands: German Self-Loading Rifles of World War Two (Collector Grade Publications), “Clearly the intent was eventually to issue all G43s with telescopic sights … the G43 concept spawned parallel optical sight developments which resulted in the Zielfernrohr 4 fach, or ZF4 scope, and its peculiar mount.”
The reticle was the signature Germanic 3-post arrangement. Those pointy posts are thick and challenging for us elderly American sporting-rifle types who cut our teeth on fine crosshairs and Duplex reticles. One other Euro-touch: The arrangement results in a higher-mounted scope than many heads-down Americans are used to.
Our 198-grain ammo for the G43 was courtesy of Serbia’s Prvi Partizan (PPU). It did not measure up to the figures given for the original heavy German service load, averaging 2,150 fps.
However, we also had some of Edward’s handloads, employing a lighter 175-grain PPU spitzer in PPU cases backed by 49 grains of Hodgdon 4895, which averaged 2,470 fps. It’s a bit on the mild side for this bullet weight, which is fine with Edward, as he’d rather not have his brass beaten up on ejection.