The Beaver Trap

The Setting

My pal had a massive spring-driven beaver trap he was preparing to emplace in a pond at the base of a beaver slide. He wore neoprene chest waders and had to stand on the big trap to get it set. A grown beaver can weigh upwards of 70 lbs. This trap was of rectangular cross section and could snap a beaver’s neck. It was a beast of a thing.

With the mechanism set, my buddy oriented it facing backward and carefully lowered himself into the water. With the heavy trap now fully submerged he made his way to the slide. As fate would have it, the scary bit of the trap was now facing toward him. It was in this configuration he struck a submerged stob and inadvertently activated the device.

This trap is a simply breathtaking contrivance. The powerful spring snatched the jaws out of the unfortunate man’s hands and slammed shut around the front of his waders. In addition to an ample quantity of crushed neoprene, the trap also took an unfortunately firm hold of the poor guy’s manhood.

In his words, “I screamed … and then I cried. And then I screamed some more … and then I cried. Then I realized there wasn’t anybody around to hear me, so I just pried the blasted thing off and crawled back to the truck.”

At this point in his revelation I was struggling to maintain my composure. It is considered poor form in many cultures for your physician to laugh openly when the patient relates the details of an embarrassing problem. However, sometimes such restraint is more a voyage than a destination.

The man miraculously made the drive back home to find his wife innocently doing her thing. He pushed past her with a terse, “I really don’t want to talk about it” and retreated to the bedroom to meet Jesus in peace. The following morning his manhood had attained both a superhuman size and a disconcerting cadaverous hue. In desperation he entreated his wife to “Find whatever kind of doctor cuts this thing off because I have to have some relief.”

Fortunately, an emergency gender reassignment procedure was not ultimately necessary. He recovered fully and even went back later to retrieve his sunken trap. All the while I imagine the beaver in question lurking in the shadows laughing maniacally. Such horrible little monsters.