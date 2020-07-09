Hen’s Teeth

Neither of these have been easy to find, with the .38 Special much more so than a .44 Special. In fact, I have the only original .44 Special levergun I ever saw back in the 1990s, a Cimarron Uberti Model 1866. The good news is Cimarron now catalogs the 1866 in both Special chamberings and the 1873 in .44 Special. For a very short time Marlin made their 1894 Cowboy Comp in .38 Special and I have one of these also. My second .38 Special levergun started life as a 24″ octagon barreled Model 1866. It was very heavy along with its partner chambered in .45 Colt but I had both of those cut back to 16-1/4″ and now they are very handy Trapper Models.

There is much talk today of rifles’ use for home defense. Setting off a Magnum chambered rifle or a .223 in a closed room results in ear-shattering muzzle blast. We now have excellent self-defense loads in both .38 Special and .44 Special available that work well for self-defense without the excessive muzzle blast. All of my handloads for the Special leverguns are made for easy shooting and will also do just fine for small game and varmints, plastic bottles and pop cans, and definitely for paper punching, with a minimum of recoil. My “Trapper Model” is especially apropos for all of these while being very kind to the shoulder.