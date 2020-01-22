Back Drop

I first heard about the .375 Winchester when dealing with a severe bout of “Marlinitis” back in the early 1990s. After obtaining several different models of Marlin lever-guns, my symptoms subsided. Marlin 336s chambered in .30-30 and .35 Remington were easily bailed out of the “used” rack for $200, a bargain even back then. The 1894s cost slightly more.

Later, I learned about the rare Marlin chambered in .356 Winchester, called the 356 ER. I stumbled across one at a gun show, where it was quickly lugged back to my vehicle and checked off my wish list.