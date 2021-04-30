For the first time in more than a decade, the U.S. Supreme Court announced it will take a Second Amendment case for review — and it has caused nothing short of a social-political earthquake.

The case is known as NY State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Corlett, and its impact was perhaps best explained in a comment from far-left New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, a committed anti-gunner, who told Bloomberg News “my heart sank” when the court announced its decision.

“We’ve come so far to try to keep guns out of the hands of New Yorkers, particularly young people,” de Blasio admitted, “and the Supreme Court, it looks like they’re working overtime to put guns right back in those hands. That really worries me.”

Likewise, Eric Tirschwell, an attorney for the billionaire-backed Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund, reportedly told Bloomberg News via email, “A ruling that opened the door to weakening our gun laws could make it even harder for cities and states to grapple with this public health crisis.”

For years, anti-gunners have tried to portray so-called “gun violence” as a public health crisis, when it is both a crime problem and a suicide issue.

What worries gun prohibitionists cheers most gun rights activists. With a constitutional majority on the Supreme Court, the Second Amendment community is cautiously optimistic an important step in restoring the right to keep and bear arms to its proper place in the Bill of Rights.

