Stevens No. 35 Offhand

Single-Shot Stevens

But, aside from these noteworthy achievements, the company also offered a nifty array of single-shot pistols in .22 rimfire as well as long-barreled variants with detachable nickel-plated stocks euphemistically termed “Pocket Rifles.” As such, modern collectors should be aware these charming artifacts with barrel lengths under 16″ may attract the interest of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. It’s best to check first in order to ascertain if they’ve been “grandfathered” in.

But the break-open single-shot pistols comprised much of the company output.

The specimen we were able to spend a day at the range with was the company’s final pistol offering — the Offhand No. 35 in .22 Long Rifle. Of course, it’ll also accept Shorts and Longs.

Ours featured an 8″ barrel from among the available 6″, 10″ or 12 ¼” models offered by the factory. Even with the 8″ tube, ours was still reasonably compact due to its abbreviated OAL. Thanks to its break-open design, the No. 35’s length was only an inch or so in excess of a 6.5″ Ruger Single Six revolver!

Kenneth L. Cope’s 1971 reference work, Stevens Pistols and Pocket Rifles discusses the Offhand and Offhand Target: “The Offhand No. 35 is identical to the Offhand Target No. 35 except for a stamped sheet metal trigger guard used after 1929. It was available from 1923 to 1929 in .410 smoothbore with the 12 ¼” barrel length … when discontinued in the early days of WWII, it was the last of the Stevens pistols.”