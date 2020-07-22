Back to the future

Perhaps the most fascinating one was the semi-auto Soviet SVT40 in 7.62x54mm. They were eye catching, especially in the brand new era of space launches. This was because they had a modernistic appearance compared to most wood and steel military surplus rifles. They were long and looked pencil thin on those black and white pages. Also their handguards were combination wood and steel but both segments were perforated. There was another fixture at the barrels’ end of which I had no clue. To me both features looked “neat” but actually were for barrel cooling and recoil reduction; facts never entering my 13-year-old brain. They also sold for more than the many Mauser bolt actions listed in the ads, which in my thinking meant they had to be “more-better.”

Years passed, in fact many decades passed and never did a thought of SVT40s enter my brain. Although by the mid-1970s I became an avid gun show attendee, never did I so much as knowingly see an SVT40. My gun’riting career got off the ground in those years, mostly with me covering hunting rifles and revolvers with lots of handloading and bullet-casting articles. Noteworthy, however, was my secondary hobby of studying World War II history. Sometime early in the 21st Century, something clicked in my psyche and I became determined to build a shooting collection of World War II firearms.