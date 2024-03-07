Software Defined Radio (SDR) 101

Retirement Problem

It’s a fact GUNS readers have a strong interested in preparing for emergencies, and one very important element is knowing what is happening around you. Or, let’s admit, many of us just like snooping. Regardless, for the non-amateur radio person — the vast majority of us — this used to be accomplished by owning a radio scanner. Thirty years ago, many homes and lots of businesses had an inexpensive scanner permanently humming away on a shelf, letting people know what those sirens in the distance might mean.

Unfortunately, with advancements in communications technology, it’s become expensive to monitor the airways around your home to get a sense of what is happening. In particular, the rise of “trunking” radio systems means listening to the local police, fire and EMS is now an expensive and technically fraught proposition.

I know the problem. When I was a cop, whenever severe weather threatened, or it seemed like something significant was happening in my neighborhood, the first thing I did when off-duty was turn on my portable police radio to eavesdrop on what was happening. Unfortunately, when I retired, the city wanted their $5,000 handheld radio back.

Researching trunking scanners quickly revealed I would be spending $400 or more just to keep an ear on things. There was also the problem of not knowing which system specification I needed, which meant I might dump significant money into something that ultimately might not work. This stopped me cold. The whole thing was frustrating and a ridiculous state of affairs for someone who has a basic understanding of radio systems, fair-to-middlin’ with computers and once even built his own electronic sound synthesizer back in high school. I figured I was a relatively smart fellow and should be able to solve this problem.