Round butts Are Best

Round-butted snubbies are the stuff dreams are made of, especially for nostalgic old Coppers. Compact, they have a comforting, familiar heft when loaded with cartridges such as the .44 Special. Round-butts don’t dig into our sides while concealing the way square-butts do, and oh boy, do they feel good in the hand! There’s no sharp corners to accentuate recoil while shooting with them. Everyone loves round-butts, and for good reason.

When it comes to gun needs, sometimes we just have to grab the bull by the horns and do it ourselves. I was faced with this problem after I had a Ruger GP100 customized by Ken Kelly at Mag-na-port International. In a nutshell, Ken lopped the 5.5″ barrel of my Lipsey’s Exclusive down to 3″ and did other cosmetic work for the slickest .44 Special you ever saw.