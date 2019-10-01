Rock Island Armory VRBP-100

A Lead Firehose

The VRBP-100 is a mean-looking bullpup hungry for 2.75" and 3" shells from five- and nine-round magazines, and if you’re going into a fight, there’s an extended 19-round magazine strictly for 2.75" shells. It takes two hands, two thumbs and time to load 19 rounds of 12-gauge, and the loaded magazine weighs 4 lbs., 2 oz. when you’re finished, bringing the weight of the gun up to 12 lbs.



Yes, the VRBP-100 looks a bit weird and unbalanced with an 18" magazine hanging out there. It’s not hugely practical and darn awkward to load. You could swap out two 9-round magazines and have a better-balanced, more practical package and think of the firepower! Let’s see, 2.75" buckshot shells are available with nine pellets of 00 buck, 27 pellets of 4 buck and Winchester’s PDX1 loading of a 1-oz. slug partnered with three pellets of buffered 00 buck. With 19 shells at one’s disposal, the payload amounts to 171 pellets of .33 caliber 00 buck, 513 pellets of .24 caliber 4 buck and 19 1-oz. slugs partnered with 57 pellets of 00 buck sizzling downrange.

The best part about the 5-, 9- and 19-round magazines is they are made of real, heavy-gauge steel. You could run over them with a truck, and they would still keep shucking shells. What’s nice about a shotgun accepting detachable mags is the reload is snappy fast and you can mix your loads — buckshot in one mag, slugs in another.



The VRBP-100 is a gas-driven auto, which, fortunately, is easy to disassemble and clean. In fact, the step-by-step pictures covering the disassembly, adjustment, cleaning and reassembly contained in the owner’s manual are absolutely first rate. I wish other manufacturers would follow their lead. I mention “adjustment” because the auto comes with two pistons, one for 2.75" shells and another for 3" magnums. In short, it’s not a self-regulating gas system, but swapping out the pistons is simple, if inconvenient. In addition to the extra piston, the VRBP-100 comes with three choke tubes cylinder, modified and full, plus a wrench.



The VRBP-100 is a composite gun with an aluminum upper and polymer lower. The upper features a full-length Picatinny rail mounted with a set of plastic AR sights. There is also a short 45-degree, 5" rail on the right side of the forend which would be handy for mounting a weapon light. The VRBP carries a 20" barrel and measures a compact 32" in overall length. As a basis for comparison, my conventional tactical pump sports a 19" barrel with a 39" OL so the VRBP has a 1" longer barrel but is 7" shorter. Therein lies the real beauty of a bullpup.