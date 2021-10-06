“Hi, John. It’s Eddie!”

The best thing about my many years as a gun writer is not all the guns I get to shoot, but all the really fine people I meet. Whenever I answered the phone and heard this greeting I knew it was one of the really nicest men I have ever met and a friend for many decades.

Eddie Janis of Peacemaker Specialists was long well known for producing exquisitely tuned in-time Colt Single Actions as well as beautiful restorations. Eddie specialized in Colt Peacemakers to the extent he would not work on any other revolvers — no Rugers, no Great Westerns, no USFAs, no replicas of any make, shape or form. He was a purist in the strictest sense of the word.

His sixgun mission in life was to take over where the manufacturer of Colt Single Actions leaves off and proceed to perfection.

Pre-War Colts in their original form are beautiful sixguns, however, many were used hard over the course of their shooting life or even abused. This is where Peacemaker Specialists came on stage. The early 2nd Generation Colts were also fine sixguns but lacked perfection, often being found with oversize chambers and as machinery began to wear, the later sixguns slipped in quality. Many 3rd Generation revolvers also need help, the kind of help Eddie Janis could supply.

Janis describe what he was known for thusly — “Our priority in doing an action job is not to make the gun feel smooth and light. Our priority is to build a gun that is totally reliable by eliminating wear and parts breakage. By accomplishing this goal, the byproduct is a pistol that feels like it’s running on ball bearings but locks up like a bank vault.” Janis has worked on several of my Colt Single Actions and I can testify to the fact everything he has said is absolutely true. The sixguns are virtually unbreakable, which is quite a bit to say about a sixgun operating with flat springs and yet feels so smooth.