As For Our Arab “Allies”

“Adjacent Arab nations are offended by our presence?” Hmm … How many of those countries’ leaders are interested in seeing a successful democracy in the Middle East? The two monarchies, the military dictatorship, or the totalitarian parochial “Revolutionary Council?” How many neighbors want their subjects mumbling, “Say, that democracy stuff looks pretty sweet! How ’bout we elect OUR own leaders too!” A show of hands, please?

A pal of mine in Iraq told me that out of 31 terrorists killed or captured in a week of sweeps by his unit, only one was a native Iraqi. The rest were mostly Saudi, Jordanian and Syrian. Several bore passports listing the reason for their “visit” to Iraq as “Jihad.”

“Why must we fight in Iraq?” Duh … We’re going to fight these people somewhere. Not long ago, they brought the fight to New York, DC, and a field in Pennsylvania. Would you rather fight ’em in Boston — or Basra? Kirkuk — or Kalamazoo?

Where’s my DRINK?

