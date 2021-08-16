Laugh A Little, Cry A Little, Reach For Your Drink

Most of the “city” section of the daily paper hereabouts is devoted to blurbs about some local groups of hand-wringin’ sheeple demanding that we close up shop in Iraq and bring our troops home now! OK, sure, it’s the last quarter, we’re leading 52-7, so naturally, it’s time to declare a forfeit and get back on the bus for home. Hey, if we put on a real effort here, we could succeed in snatching defeat from the jaws of victory!

As justification for their position, they offer those tired old arguments that “we never had the support of our pals in Russia, Germany and France;” “even our support from Britain was fiercely opposed in Parliament;” “adjacent Arab nations are offended by our presence;” and my personal favorite, “it’s a job for the United Nations.”

Oh, yeah. Instead of writing reams of paper, citing dozens of sources, let’s just look at the October 27, 2005 report of the Independent Inquiry Committee investigating the UN’s “Oil for Food” program in Iraq. If you recall, that program was supposed to help “ease the burden of economic sanctions” on the people of Iraq. Ummm … It didn’t work — but it sure made a lot of people obscenely rich. Here are the bullets:

Before the program went into effect in 1996, illegal oil exports through Turkey and Jordan totaled about $10.99 billion. Remember when Turkey denied us invasion access to Iraq, hoping it would delay, disrupt, or even cancel our invasion plans? Gee, I wonder why? And where was all that oil bound for? Britain is a net exporter of oil. Three big consumers — who also happened to sit on the UN Security Council — are France, Germany and Russia.

The committee found 4,700 companies from 66 countries doing oil business with Saddam’s Iraq and paying kickbacks. Many, if not most of them, were set up as “fronts.” The countries with the most companies involved? Russia, followed by France. And the bank selected by the UN to handle the program’s funds? Le Banque Nationale de Paris. Saddam himself appears to have pocketed $1.8 billion in kickbacks alone. Total kickbacks and illegal oil sales will probably remain in the unknown 10s or 100s of billions.

The investigation concluded that UN management was “inept and corrupt,” and the former program director, Benon Sevan, received kickbacks himself. But what about that highly idealistic, altruistic British opposition? On October 25th, the US Senate’s investigative panel reported that anti-war British lawmaker George Galloway lied when he denied receiving UN oil-for-food allocations from Saddam Hussein. Looks like Galloway’s wife and his political organization collected about $600,000. That’s enough to buy a lot of noble-sounding opposition speeches in Parliament, we guess.