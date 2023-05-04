Quests Revisited

Admitting The Problem

The realization I was a quester came many years back but my first major quest was upon deciding I needed a sample of every Smith & Wesson revolver from Model 20 to Model 29. Some of those were made in very small numbers. One such was the Model 21 — a fixed sight .44 Special.

Only 1,200 were made counting the “pre-21 model numbers” that were dictated by the Feds in the late 1950s. The Model 21’s first moniker was 1950 Military. My quest for those S&Ws encompassed the Internet, gun stores far and wide and even having friends in different parts of the nation questing for me. After several years of active questing, I had all 10 of those big S&Ws. What then? I shot all of them, wrote about some and eventually all were sold except one which had been a gift.

Why were they sold? To finance my next quest, of course! It took more than a decade. And at its end there were still a few minor gaps but I was satisfied. This quest was about WWII military arms. I did land most of the standard-issue pistols and revolvers used but eschewed Italian and Soviet handguns — for reasons even I don’t fully understand.

Then I was on to WWII sniper rifles and brother did I hit home runs there, ending up with American (1), British (1), German (5), Japanese (3) and Soviet (2) specimens. Assembling all nations’ infantry rifles and carbines was so easy it couldn’t even be called questing.

The reverse was true when it came to the major combatants’ submachine guns. It not only required considerable questing but it just about bankrupted me. Not all SMGs from WWII were acquired but at least one each from the above mentioned nations (excluding Japan) are here. My quests for WWII firearms and related accoutrements lasted well into the teen years of this century.

Admittedly questing can be expensive and my own questing could not have been funded by gun ’riter wages, as I’m sure my colleagues in these pages will attest. (Editor’s Note: Hey!) Along the way I made a smart business deal and have also written a few books. That helped. Still, by about 2015 I was growing bored. Handloads had been developed for all those WWII firearms and I was growing bored.