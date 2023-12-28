Perfect 10s: Other Single-Actions

USPFA/USFA

United States Patent Firearms Manufacturing Company (USPFA), which would eventually become United States Fire Arms (USFA), supplied some of the most beautiful Colt-style single-action sixguns. Unfortunately, they shut down production. As with most situations when factories close, there were many parts still available to be made into completed sixguns. One of these parts was the frame.

These were not standard single-action frames but rather frames styled after the real Buntline Specials. That is, the top of the frame was milled out to hold a long-range rear sight, which could be raised out of its mortise, and then the sight raised up and down on a ladder for shooting at various long-range distances. When the sight was all the way down in its mortise, a standard rear sight at the rear of the long-range sight provided for normal shooting.

After USFA closed, I found my friend Brian Pearce had a good supply of USFA parts received in payment for work he had done. Included in these parts were the special Flat-Top Uberti frames with the lift-up rear sight. Using three of these frames, I had 10″ Buntline Specials made up. One is a .44 Special with an auxiliary cylinder chambered in .44-40, while the other two are a matched pair in .45 Colt.

This .44 and the pair of .45s have been made into long-range sixguns with a taller than normal front sight to compensate for the taller rear sight assembly. Brian talked me into going with the easier handling 10″ instead of the traditional 12″ length. These sixguns are finished in deep blue, lockup is exceptionally tight, fitting has been carried out to perfection with properly sized chambers and stocks of one-piece walnut.

This 10″ USFA Buntline single-action performs exceptionally well, greatly aided by the long-sight radius. I’ve been practicing long-range shooting for nearly 65 years at distances from 100 yards out to where you can hardly see. Most of this has been done by raising the front sight while still keeping it lined up in the rear sight and placing the target on top. Long-range shooting becomes much simpler with the USFA Buntline Special as the rear sight itself is just raised on the elevated special sight. Once the proper setting is found for any distance, it is then just a matter of keeping the proper sight picture.

Subscribe To GUNS Magazine