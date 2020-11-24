Me & Sharps Rifles

Impatient

In 1980 there was a waiting period for those fine Shiloh Sharps so I set about finding a used one. As usual, Duke’s Luck trumped and got one in my hands in February 1981. It was a .50-90 and caused me to dive completely into Sharps rifles — their history, their specifics, vintage ones, domestically made ones and Italian-made ones. To date I’ve owned over 50 collectively from all the mentioned sources. They have ranged from 7-lb. carbines to one 14-lb. “Big Fifty.”

Most especially, I dived into shooting them and I mean shooting all of them. In its production time between 1871 to 1880, vintage Sharps Model 1874s were chambered for 15 cartridges in .40, .44, .45 and .50 bore sizes. To date I’ve handloaded for and shot extensively 13 of those 15 cartridges. The only ones missed were what we term today the .40-50 Sharps Straight and the .44-60 Sharps Bottleneck. A small chart at the end of this column will list the 15 different Sharps cartridges. Literally, I have fired tons of lead alloy and hundreds of pounds of black powder downrange from Sharps rifle