Like cats, people seem to dislike Carcanos for no good reason. Unfortunately, the weapon’s main claim to fame among Americans is forever tied to an M38 found on the sixth floor of a Dallas school book warehouse on November 22, 1963. As if such ignominy wasn’t enough, during America’s golden age of military surplus bolt actions in the 1950s and 1960s, it was frequently the butt of jokes going something like this: “Italian Carcano Rifles For Sale: Excellent shape, barely fired, dropped once.”

Compared to the Germans and Japanese, Italy’s military performance in WWII perhaps warranted the zinger but the Carcano never deserved the reputation it had by the 1970s of being weak, unsafe and badly designed.

This was about the time I got really interested in military guns and if you mentioned you were looking at a Carcano, some gun wag would claim anybody foolhardy enough to shoot one was asking for a bolt in the cranium. For me, such criticism never passed the common sense test. It was, in fact, completely false.

The Italians made most of their Carcanos, over two and a half million, between 1893 and the end of World War I and used them for over half a century with no significant changes aside from sights, stocks and barrel length. Does this sound like a bad gun? I’d like to set the record straight and elevate the Carcano back up to its rightful place among its first generation, small-bore, smokeless powder peers — the French 1886 Lebel, the German Gewehr Model 1888, the Russian Mosin Nagant M1891, the Danish Krag-Jorgensen and the Austro-Hungarian M1895 Mannlicher.