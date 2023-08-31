M1, M1A1 & M2 Carbines

M1 .30 Carbines and its variations are firearms for which I will never lose my fondness. Somehow back in 1964, I discovered the Office of the Director of Civilian Marksmanship (DCM) was selling surplus M1 Carbines to NRA members for the great sum of $20. My father wasn’t a “gun-guy” but I prevailed upon him to join the NRA so he could get one for me. He did and it arrived in May 1965, just in time for my 16th birthday.

It was made by Underwood, one of the 10 manufacturers of M1 Carbines in the period between 1941 and 1945. I wish it could be said I wore it out by shooting but woefully this was not the case. At my age I was lucky just to have a dollar or so to buy gun magazines every month.

Factory .30 Carbine ammunition was almost out of the question. Then, by mid-summer of 1966, I had discovered handgun target shooting and very reluctantly the carbine was sold for enough bucks to buy a used S&W Model 14 K38 and one box of .38 Special wadcutter loads.

By this time I was acquainted with a few older gents from the local gun club. They told me if I wanted to shoot the K38 much, I would have to become a handloader and bullet caster. It happened and I’m still avid about both endeavors.